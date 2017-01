Pain at the pump: Gas tax hike takes effect Local News Pain at the pump: Gas tax hike takes effect With a new year comes new gas prices after legislation increasing fuel taxes by 7 cents per gallon took effect Sunday.

Officials say the $460 million in revenue will be used to fix state roads.

Vehicle registration fees were also increased by 20 percent.