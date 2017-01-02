Two killed after minivan leads Detroit police on high speed chase Local News Two killed after minivan leads Detroit police on high speed chase Police in Detroit say a Dodge Caravan led police on a high speed chase that ended with two people dead, another injured, and a trail of damaged vehicles on the border with Dearborn.

The chase started near Joy and Livernois in Detroit around 12:30 Monday morning. Police said the Caravan was driving without a license plate when they first spotted it and it then hit a utility pole.

When police got out to investigate the van, the driver sped off with police right behind it. Near Tireman and Coleman, the van crashed into a Ford Focus and then pinballed off other cars on the road.

"It's just unfortunate to come out here and seeing someone laying on the street," one witness said.

The trail of busted up cars lined the streets throughout the morning on Monday and FOX 2 has learned that as many as eight different cars were involved.

"My vehicle was already towed away the front clip was gone the doors even the windshield was gone," Imad Kayli said. "This is really scary to wake up in the middle of the night like that."

Surveillance video captured the moments of impact as the van careened down the street:

The impact threw the passenger through the windshield of the van. He died from his injuries. FOX 2 learned that the driver of the minivan also died after personnel at a nearby hospital tried to save him.

The innocent driver of the Ford Focus was also hurt but that person's injuries are unknown.

Since the accident happened in Dearborn city limits, Dearborn Police are investigating.