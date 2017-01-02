Pit bull shot in Taylor; police say no charges, citing self-defense Local News Pit bull shot in Taylor; police say no charges, citing self-defense Police determined a man who shot a pit bull in Taylor on Sunday was acting in self-defense and will not face charges.

-

Taylor police responded to a call late last week on the 22000 block of Mary Street. A 43-year-old man told police he was heading to his vehicle when two dogs approached him. He said one of the dogs charged toward him, growling and bearing its teeth. The man said he felt he didn't have enough time to retreat back into his home.

Fearing he may be attacked, the man used his registered handgun to fire a single shot at the dog.

He then called 911 to alert authorities he had shot a dog.

Police found the man crying and shaken when they arrived at the scene.

A neighbor called the dog's 31-year-old owner, who arrived shortly after and took the dog to a local emergency vet.

A pit bull, great dane, bull mastiff mix named Flash needs to have surgery to have the bullet removed, his owner Rick Morais said.

"They also have to remove his eye, the bullet and reconstruct his ear canal," Morais said.

Taylor police spoke with a neighbor who was also approached by the dogs, but had enough time to get back into his house.

The owner has been warned on multiple occasions about the dogs getting out of their yard in the past.

She created a GoFundMe account to raise money for the dog's medical care and has raised over $2,800.

A picture of the injured dog was posted on Facebook and has been shared about 10,000 times.

WARNING: The photograph in the post can be considered graphic.