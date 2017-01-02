Man shot in head while driving crashes on Detroit's west side [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo by Hannah Saunders Local News Man shot while driving crashes on Detroit's west side A man was shot at the scene of an apparent traffic accident on Detroit's west side Monday.

- A man was shot at the scene of an apparent traffic accident on Detroit's west side Monday.

The victim was wounded in the head in the area of Glendale off Greenfield this afternoon. Detroit police say the man was driving a silver Chrysler sedan and was shot while driving at about 3 p.m.

According to police, two men hopped into the backseat of the man's car and one of them pulled the trigger, hitting the man in the head.



The victim has only been described as a black male at this time by police. The driver crashed into a pole and was transported to an area hospital.

Two black males were seen by witnesses running from the car's back seat. Police said one of the suspects is a black man, slim build, with a yellow jacket. They did not have a description on the other suspect. Police are searching for them for questioning.

No further information has been given.