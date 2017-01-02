Body of woman found in vacant Highland Park parking structure

- The body of a woman was found dumped in a vacant parking structure in Highland Park Monday.

Police said they found the body of a young woman around 3:30 Monday afternoon when two 'urban explorers' discovered her body in a vacant parking structure on Hamilton Street.

Investigators say the African American woman is in her early 20s and stands about 5'2" and weighs about 110 pounds.

The victim was believed to have been beaten to death. According to Highland Park Police Detective Brian Menge, they believe the woman was killed somewhere else and she was dumped at the scene.

Police describe her as "neatly dressed" and say she was wearing pink jeans and a pink top with brown shoes and brown boots. They don't know if she has been reported missing and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

"Any time we have a homicide in Highland Park we take it seriously. The officers and admin works hard to make sure this city is protected for the citizens that live here. We take it very seriously and all resources are working on this," Menge said.

Menge said they are investigating the woman's death as a homicide and estimate that her body has been there for a couple of days.

Menge asked if anyone recognizes the clothing description from someone at a New Year's Eve party to come forward.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

