Center Line couple welcomes first Beaumont baby of 2017 Local News Centerline couple welcomes first Beaumont baby of 2017 A Center Line family just got bigger - they expected that - but they didn't expect their new addition to be one of the first babies born in Metro Detroit.

Baby McKenna just couldn't wait for her due date. This first week of 2017, she lies wrapped up in Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn. She arrived just minutes after the ball dropped on New Year's Day.

"It said 3,2,1 and my husband said 'happy New Year' and they were like go push so I started pushing!" Stephanie Helter said.

Mom said McKenna was expected around January 9th but the Centerline mom says she felt contractions the morning of New Year's Eve.

"I was dilated to a four and I wasn't changing so they sent me home, 20 minutes later I said we have to go back," Stephanie said.

Afternoon turned to evening which turned over to midnight. At exactly midnight, the little girl apparently wanted to see the ball drop.

"When 12 came, they were like you can start pushing. I was a 7 1/2 at 1115 and dilated to a 10 in 15 minutes," Stephanie said.

"I was shaking, I saw her head pop out and I'm like oh my god, there's her head!" Craig Helter said.

At 12:05, mom and dad said hello to McKenna Leona-Marie. Weighing 9 pounds and 13 ounces, she's the first baby of the new year at Beaumont in the Metro Detroit.

"I feel like I wanted a mini me. He thinks she she's going to be a tomboy but no, I'm like she's going to get her nails done with me," Stephanie said.

No matter if she's a tomboy or mini-Stephanie, she's born into a very loving family who have new excitement for 2017.

"I feel good and I'm excited for her to come home and for us to be our own little family," Stephanie said.