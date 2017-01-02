Search continues for killer who shot father and son to death on New Year's morning Local News Search continues for killer who shot father and son to death on New Year's A father and son gunned down on Detroit's west side and their killer is still on the run.

"When I came outside, that's when I saw my boy laying out in the driveway," said Joseph Knight.

With tears in his eye, Knight learned his friends 21-year-old Dejuan Davis -- and Davis's father -- 39-year-old Lavar Edwards -- had been shot and killed just outside their home only hours into the New Year.

"The party was over and New Year’s instead of it being a happy time, it was a sad time for everybody," Knight said.

Detroit police say at about 4 a.m. Sunday while the father and son had been with friends celebrating the New Year outside their home on Faust near Tireman, gunfire rang out.

"We didn't think anything of it because it was New Year's Eve," said Ava Nave, a friend and neighbor. "So nobody thought to call police."

Dejuan Davis was shot in the head and stomach and Lavar Edwards, shot in the arm and leg. A witness describes Edwards as bleeding profusely and alerted Edwards' father on Woodmont but it was too late. Davis and Edwards died from their wounds.

"Juan was so sweet, Var was sweet, he didn't bother anybody," Nave said. "Earlier that night he was with two girls. We don't know their names and we just think it has something to do with those two girls."

"Var, I think he knew something was going to happen bad," Knight said. "Because he brought out scriptures and was praying."

While friends, family and Detroit police try to piece together what happened, those who loved this father and son hope you can help find who took their lives.

"They didn't deserve that," Knight said. "To me I feel like you a coward. Tell it. If you know anything, tell it. Because you'd want people to do that for you."

While police continue to ask any witnesses to this shooting to please come forward, friends and family of Edwards and Davis are planning to hold a vigil here at Faust near Tireman tonight.

