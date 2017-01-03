Autopsy set for mummified remains found in Detroit garage

- A University of Michigan anthropologist is set to perform an autopsy on a severely decomposed body found face down inside a car in Detroit.

Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office spokesman Lloyd Jackson says the anthropologist will conduct the autopsy Tuesday. Jackson said Monday that medical examiners concluded an anthropologist must determine the gender, age, time of death, and perhaps how the person died.

Police say a man interested in buying the house on Spencer Street in Detroit found the body inside a 1991 Plymouth Acclaim that was parked inside the garage. Jackson says the dark, leathery bones were covered in a sweater, shirt and pants.

We're told the body had been there for more than a year.

Officer Dan Donakowski has said tenants told police they never entered the garage because the landlord prohibited it. Donakowski said Monday that nobody has been detained and he doesn't know whether police talked to the landlord or person selling the property.

