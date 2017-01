- A portion of M-59 is closed Tuesday morning as authorities investigate a fatal car accident.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of M-59 between Martin Lutker King Jr Boulevard and Opdyke Road.

At this time, we're told one person died in the crash. The victim's identity has not yet been given.

It's now known at this time what caused the crash or if anyone else was seriously injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.