One month after missing person report filed, still no sign of Danielle Stislicki

- One month ago, Danielle Stislicki was on her way home to Farmington Hills from her job in Southfield. She hasn't been seen since. What happened to the 28-year-old woman? Her family is maintaining hope that someone who knows something will come forward.

The family of Danielle Stislicki is still holding out hope that they'll find her. Ann Stislicki told FOX 2 on Tuesday, one month since the missing persons case was filed, that they aren't doing interviews but want people to maintain interest in the story and in Danielle.

TIMELINE

On Friday, December 2, Danielle left her job at MetLife in Southfield and was expected to be home. She was supposed to meet a friend for dinner that night but never showed up.

That friend knew something was amiss so her friend drove by her apartment and saw Danielle's car parked in front of her unit. Her friend contacted Danielle's family and the missing person's report was filed the next day.

When her car was searched, her purse was found inside the locked vehicle. Inside the purse were her credit cards, driver's license, and other personal items. One thing that's missing is her phone which police have called a key piece of evidence.

Search for missing 28-year-old Farmington woman Danielle Stislicki intensifies

Police are also looking for a smiley face key charm that went missing from Danielle's key chain. Police say it may have been turned in to a lost and found somewhere, so if you've seen it they're asking you to contact them.

"In your heart and soul, you weep and you cry and then the other piece of you says you have to be strong," said mom Ann Stislicki in early December. "To the public please share across the U.S. We know there is an opportunity that she may not be in Michigan anymore, so we're looking for help spread this across the world."

On December 19th, the Farmington Hills Police Department announced that evidence and information shows that Danielle is "the victim of a crime" and that investigators have worked tirelessly on this case.

Farmington Hills PD: missing Danielle Stislicki a victim of a crime

Beyond the phone and that missing key chain, police have little to go on in the search for the young woman. Police said they will not release further information about the case but say they are dedicated to solving it and finding Danielle.

Missing: 28-year-old Farmington Hills woman Danielle Stislicki

REWARD OFFERED

The total reward money is $129,000, offered by her apartment complex - Independence Green Apartments ($50,000) - her employer - MetLife $50,000 - and a family friend's GoFundMe account $29,000.

Businesses, community team to raise awareness for missing Danielle Stislicki

SOCIAL MEDIA EFFORTS

There is also a dedicated Facebook page that posts updates and information about the search for Danielle. Users on the page Find Danielle Stislicki have also started using the #FindDani.

DESCRIPTION

Danielle is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 123 lbs. and has brown wavy hair. If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, or can help police with any of their other questions, you're asked to contact Farmington Hills police at (248) 871-2610.

The family and police are not working with Crimestoppers so any tips should be called in to the Farmington Hills Police Department.