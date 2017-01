- Authorities are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in northeast Detroit.

The accident happened at 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. Detroit police tell us two vehicles crashed into a DDOT bus.

FOX 2's Camille Amiri is at the scene and reports no one was on the bus at the time of the accident. Three people from the other vehicles, though, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.