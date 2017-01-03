Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Trina Smith, 15

- Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 15-year-old Trina Smith. Smith has been missing from Van Buren Township since the morning of January 2, 2017.

Smith's family and the authorities believe she crawled out of her bedroom window overnight. Her family is concerned for her safety because she has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Her family says she is not taking her medication and can become delusional.

Smith is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket with red roses.

If you've seen Smith or know anything of her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Van Buren Township Police Department at 734-699-8914.

An Endangered Missing Advisory is a new missing person's notification with the Michigan State Police, for which the mising person's report does not meet the AMBER Alert Criteria. You can read more about the notification here.