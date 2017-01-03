Person of interest in custody for Highland Park woman's murder knew her Local News Person of interest in custody for Highland Park woman's murder knew her

- A suspect in police custody after a woman is found beaten to death in Highland Park.

Her was body found in an abandoned parking garage, in a story reported Monday. Sources tell Fox 2 the person of interest is the victim's boyfriend, but officials would only say the incident is still under investigation and more information from the public is needed

Police say they are "95% sure" of her identity, but the investigation continues to learn who the victim is and who killed her.

FOX 2: "We are hearing is that the condition of her body made it difficult for her family to ID her."

"Exactly we want to make sure we do a thorough investigation," said Marli Blackman, a Highland Park spokesperson. "We don't want hearsay out there that it's someone that it could possibly not be."

Sources say they are relying on finger prints to help determine the woman's identity and clear up any false information.

"It was released yesterday that she was in her 20s now it seems like she is in her early 40s possibly," Blackman said. "She is 5 feet tall, 111 pounds, a petit girl."

Officials say they've been able to make progress on this case because of tips from the community.

"That just proves to you that the community is at work," Blackman said. "Our detectives released that yesterday (and) it got phones ringing from all over the place and helped us get a person of interest."

Blackman said the public's help is still needed as the investigation continues.

"Where was she going, what could have possibly happened, who could have done this," she said. "Any information would be great."

As officials wait for answers in this case they say several families are also waiting to learn if the woman found in the parking structure is their loved one.

"Several families were notified because when there's a party there's a holiday and women come up missing and a description given, there are a ton of families that come out of the woodwork trying to find out if that's their loved one," Blackman said.