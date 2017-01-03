16-year-old girl escapes as mobile home burns in Auburn Hills Local News 16-year-old girl escapes as mobile home burns in Auburn Hills

- Flames tore through an Auburn Hills mobile home while a 16-year-old slept inside Tuesday morning.

Sandy May looked outside her window and thought she saw fog. It smoke - and it was from a fire that was taking over her neighbor's home.

She called 911 because she was concerned about her neighbor - Randy Moore. The man's 16-year-old daughter, also named Randi, was asleep inside when the home went up in flames.

"She was home, smelled smoke, and thought carpeting was on fire and so she ran out and over to neighbors," May said. "She was very upset. She was worried that dad would be mad at her so they had to calm her down."

Neighbors say they will come together to help this family anyway they can.

"I called Red Cross and they're in contact with them now, hopefully they can get them some help and the Auburn Hills fire department has some help from them also," May said. "The neighbors are going to try to get some fundraising going and maybe do a bowling alley fundraiser."

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation May says although the home is a complete loss, this family has a lot to be thankful for: they're all still alive.