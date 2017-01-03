Retirees concerned with health care cuts in city of Wayne Local News Retirees concerned with health care cuts in city of Wayne

The city of Wayne is considering slashing their health care Tuesday night.

Many were planning on packing the city council meeting tonight to voice their concerns.

Wayne's City County voted to make major health care changes back in December, but decided to put a stay on that vote so the changes never went into effect.

Instead of the city providing health care coverage and having its 200 retirees pay a small portion, they're now planning on offering their retirees a small stipend and having them find health care coverage on their own. Officials say it would save about $800,000 a year, something important considering the fact that they're staring at a $100 million deficit.

FOX 2 caught up with Mayor Susan Roe who weighed in.

FOX 2: "Is this avoidable?"

"No," said Roe. "Because eventually, if we don't do anything, we shall just go into meeting a bankruptcy judge sooner or later. It's not an option for me, not while I'm mayor. I've got two more years, and I do not ever want to see our city going to bankruptcy."

Now, city council will meet at 3:00, and already approved making changes in December but they voted to not put those changes into effect, so this is going to be discussed Tuesday night.

