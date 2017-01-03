Wayne County Deputy sues sheriff's department for sexual harassment Local News Wayne County Deputy sues sheriff's department for sexual harassment

A Wayne County Deputy says he was sexually harassed by his female boss and his complaints were ignored.

Now he's suing the sheriff department saying it retaliated against him when he spoke out.

"He told her to stop, he told her he wasn't interested," said attorney Scott Batey. "He let her know on no uncertain terms nothing was going to happen."

But Wayne County Deputy Philip Kozlowski, a 24-year veteran with the sheriff's department, claims his superior would not take no for an answer.

In a lawsuit filed Kozlowski claims Sgt. Maureen McMillan began sexually harassing him in Nov., 2014.

The 53-year-old claims his female boss made inappropriate comments and unwanted sexual advances by offering oral sex, offering to have a threesome with his wife - even trapping him in an office locking the door and turning off the lights.

The lawsuit claims McMillan would go as far as giving Kozlowski's partners false assignments so she could be alone with him.

Kozlowski says he made numerous verbal complaints to his captain but they were ignored.

"In this society most people think a guy should be so lucky to be harassed by a woman," Batey said. "It's just the way it is. It's unfortunate."

It wasn't until Kozlowski filed a written complaint of sexual harassment, did his superiors take action - but not against Maureen McMillan - against him.

"They retaliated against him and found him insubordinate," Batey said. "They suspended him five days without pay and demoted him and stripped him of his police powers, took away his gun and that cost him about a thousand dollars a year."

At one point we're told McMillan allegedly turned the tables and filed a sexual harassment complaint against Kozlowski, despite the fact co-workers claimed just the opposite.

Attorney Scott Batey says his client felt he had no choice but to sue - going after the Wayne County Sheriff's Department for doing nothing about a hostile work environment that lasted nearly a year.

"He waited as long as he could," Batey said.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office issued a statement:

"The county will be filing its answer to the Kozlowski complaint and will have no comment on this pending litigation beyond its formal answer."



The entire lawsuit is embedded below (WARNING - STRONG ADULT LANGUAGE):

