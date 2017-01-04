3 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on I-75 in Detroit Local News 3 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on I-75 in Detroit Three people are dead and three others are injured after a crash involving two vehicles on southbound I-75 near I-94 Wednesday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

- Three people have died and two others were injured in a crash on southbound Interstate 75 early Wednesday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

Police tell us the two-vehicle crash was caused by a wrong-way driver. The accident happened just before 4 a.m. in Detroit near the I-94 exit.

Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw says 911 received no calls of a wrong-way driver, so he believes the accident must've happened quickly.

Names of the victims have not yet been given, and investigators are working to determine the make and model of the cars. It's also unclear at this time which victims were in which vehicle, and who is at fault. We're told at least one of the vehicles also caught fire after the crash.

We're told the two people injured are in critical condition and may not survive.

The southbound side of I-75 had been closed and reopened after 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.