Other 2 injured in I-75 wrong-way crash in Detroit may not survive Local News Other 2 injured in I-75 wrong-way crash in Detroit may not survive Investigators are still looking for answers after a deadly crash this morning on I-75. Three people were killed by a wrong-way driver, and two others are in critical condition and may not survive.

The crash happened Wednesday just before 4 a.m. on I-75 near the I-94 exit.

"We didn't receive any calls into 911 about a wrong-way driver, which is pretty unusual, so it must have happened pretty quickly," says Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw.

The crash left mangled car parts strewn across the interstate. The southbound lanes were closed for multiple hours as crews tried to piece together what happened. Investigators still aren't sure which victims were in which vehicles, or who was the wrong-way driver.

"With the amount of injuries that are to all parties - all five parties that are involved in there - we may never, ever get to talk to any of them to kind of determine what was going on in the vehicles beforehand or what the incidents were," Shaw says.

At least one of the vehicles caught on fire after the accident.

Authorities haven't yet given the names of the victims. The make and model of the cars have also not yet been shared.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.