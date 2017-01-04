Wrong-way driver left Greektown before fatal crash that killed 3 on I-75; victims names released Local News Police: wrong-way driver left Greektown just before fatal accident that killed three on I-75 WEB UPDATE: The identities of three people killed in the early morning I-75 crash have been identified. Leanna Monic Custard, 34, of New Baltimore has been identified as the at-fault driver in an Oldsmobile Silhouette. Police say her deceased passengers are Karl Louis Hawkins, 23, of Pontiac and Elijah Duane Holden, 21 years old, of Auburn Hills. -Original story below- Police are still trying to decipher what caused a terrible wrong-way crash that killed three people and critically injured t

Police are still trying to decipher what caused a terrible wrong-way crash that killed three people and critically injured two. What we do know is that the woman responsible for the crash had left Greektown Casino just moments before the crash.

Three people died Wednesday morning when wrong-way driver crashed on southbound I-75 just before 4 a.m. in Detroit near the I-94 exit. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw, the driver responsible was caught on camera going the wrong way.

"We were able to see the female of the Chevy Malibu enter the wrong way from the Lafayette ramp and she was heading northbound in the south lanes," Shaw said.

Police said the woman got on the interstate and went the wrong way for about six minutes. Not a single 911 call was made in the time she was on the interstate. Shaw said that's no surprising considering it was 4 a.m.

"That time of day the entrance ramps on to the freeway on that portion are very minimal that's why we didn't get the normal barrage of phone calls for a wrong way driver," Shaw said.

The accident happened just north of the I-75 and I-94 interchange. The driver of the Malibu and two people in the other vehicle died on impact. Two other people in that car were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"We're in the process of determining search warrants for the black boxes inside the vehicles so we can see if there was some braking so we can see what their speeds were as far as the crash goes, Shaw said.

Police said there were no brake marks on the highway and that the collision likely happened in the left lane. Shaw said that's another reason police advise drivers not to drive in the fast lane unless you're passing someone.

"If you have a tendency to drive in the left lane and a wrong way driver comes up on you. You are stuck without being able to take evasive action," Shaw said.

Police say often when there is a crash downtown they routinely check with casinos to see if the license plate matches a vehicle leaving a gambling establishment. That's how they determined the driver of the Malibu was the woman they say is responsible.

"We just lucked out where her license plate happened to pop up there and we were able to go back to the video and see her on video leave Greektown and go the wrong way," Shaw said.

Police then reviewed the tape and determined she had been there roughly an hour before getting on the road heading in the wrong direction. Police say at first glance it doesn't appear as though she was intoxicated but toxicology results could prove otherwise.

It will be weeks before those results are known.

"We may never determine the reason she entered the freeway the wrong way - if it was a distracted driving incident, not paying attention, lost, or something to that affect, Shaw said.

Police have identified the victims but are not releasing their names until they notify family members.