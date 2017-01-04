Detroit police officer under fire for Facebook rant calling residents, city 'garbage' [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Josh Landon with Motor City Muckraker Editor in Chief Steve Neavling, whose story unwittingly provoked the offensive posts allegedly by Detroit officer Daniel Wolff. Local News Detroit police officer under fire for Facebook rant calling residents 'garbage'

A Detroit police officer under fire over his Facebook comments.



He called the city he's sworn to serve and protect "garbage." He even boasted about roughing up citizens and said he was trying to get fired.

Neighbors of Officer Daniel Wolff are disturbed by alleged racist comments made by the Detroit police veteran.

In one Facebook post underneath the Muckraker article, Wolff allegedly wrote:

"This job is not the same job that it was. It's all videotaped and whatever. You can't walk up to a kid or (expletive) and smack him in the face like we did."

This all started when Steve Neavling for the Motor City Muckraker website published an article on how more Detroit Police officers live in the suburbs, than the city.

"I wasn't making any judgment on whether police should live in or outside the city," Neavling said. "I was just looking at the impact it had on the tax dollars and whether or not police officers who live in the suburbs are able to grasp the reality Detroit residents live with every day."

Here's another post:

"Getting rid of residency was the best thing that ever happened to the Detroit Police!!! We have to police the garbage but you can't make us live in the garbage."

"When he started calling the residents garbage, the city trash, it was nasty," Neavling said. "I sort of chimed in and said do you realize these sorts of comments can get you fired. He said 'I don't care.'"

Detroit Police Chief James Craig says he is very troubled by the incident, and if the claims are true, Wolff will be held accountable.

"That should not send a message to anyone that this represents Detroit police officers," Craig said. "If this individual feels that strongly about working in the city of Detroit and has that kind of attitude, we don't want him here."

Officer Wolfe also apparently wrote:

"Hey, I just don't want to work or eat where the (expletive) is. Been there for over 20 years. I'm going to retire and wish the best for the officers and citizens. It's just such a nasty place."

There were cars in the driveway, but no one answered when FOX 2 knocked on Wolff's door. One neighbor says she is not surprised by the allegations and here's why.

"He did walk pass when I was being assaulted," the neighbor said. "My ex-husband was giving me a lot of trouble. He walked right past me in uniform and did not help at all. It really messes with your head to have a cop walk past in uniform and not care you're being prevented from leaving your home."

Craig said the officer is currently off-duty, disabled. However, the chief says the investigation into this troubling matter will move quickly.

