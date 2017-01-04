Family grieves after teen son is shot and killed breaking into cars Local News Family grieves after teen son is shot and killed breaking into cars

- A 17-year-old behind the wheel of a stolen minivan was shot to death after being chased in-between two houses but it was not the cops chasing him.

In southwest Detroit, some teenagers allegedly steal a car and get forced off the road and shot at.

One of the alleged young thieves, just 17 years old, and was killed by the gunfire.

"Who expects this, parents burying their only child," said James Williams.

Williams was overcome with emotions but searching for answers after his 17-year-old son, Jacob Williams, was shot and killed.

James Williams knows his son wasn't a perfect child; he was accused of breaking into other cars when he was murdered.

"They killed him in the street like a dog," James Williams said. "That is not right. Not over a piece of material. That can be replaced."

The incident happened around 10:40 on January in the 5000 block of Proctor Street. Jacob Williams and his teenage friend were in the van and another car followed him.

"She was following him because they had stolen items from a car parked on her street," said Michael Woody, Detroit police spokesperson.

They turned the wrong way down a one-way street. In front of them a dark SUV, which forced the van off the road.

Scuff marks on the pavement could be seen. The minivan was wedged between two houses. The driver and victim were trapped and the gunman came up to him and killed him execution style.

"The 16-year-old passenger tried to escape and ran from the scene and was shot one time," Woody said. "He conveyed himself to the hospital."

Police say at this point the woman who was following the van left the area quickly and called 911.

"Unfortunately, the witness we had at the scene was behind the stolen vehicle," Woody said. "So she didn't get a good look at the vehicle doing the shooting or the person that exited the vehicle that ultimately shot the two males."

But a grieving father is hoping someone saw what happened and can help bring him some peace.

"I just pray they find who did it and is held accountable," James Williams said.

