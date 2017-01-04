Father of 6 carjacked, forced to strip after suspect posed as cop Local News Father of 6 carjacked, forced to strip after suspect posed as cop

- A Southfield man carjacked and forced at gunpoint to take off his clothes.

The father of six said that he was fooled into thinking the gunmen were police officers.

Just after 3 Wednesday morning, Durell Foster says he decided to make a quick stop to a neighborhood gas station near Eight Mile and Evergreen in Southfield to get something to drink. But he would never make it to his destination

"When I pulled past the car, they cut their lights off and put a police light on and pulled over," Foster said. "And I pulled over thinking it was Southfield police."

But Foster found that the four suspects who pulled him over were breaking the law, not enforcing it.

"They parked on the side of me and put a flashlight and shotgun inside my window and had me get out, take my shoes off and told me to take off my belt because they wanted pants," Foster said.

That's when Foster started pleading for his life

"I told them don't shoot, I've got kids," he said. "When I told them I have kids and they can have everything, I didn't care about the car or the shoes and he was like, 'I ain't going to hurt you.' Then I was told to lie down. They searched my car and then they pulled off."

The suspects stole Foster's 2006 black Porsche, his cell phone and clothing and leaving him in the frigid temperatures.

On Tuesday Detroit police tell FOX 2 that a 55-year-old man was carjacked at LeRoy and Lanette by two suspects. In this incident the victim was also told to remove his clothing and his car, wallet and phone were stolen as well.

The victim's stolen Mercedes was recovered a few hours later but Foster's Porsche is still missing.

As police search for the suspects and investigate to see if there is a connection in these two cases, Foster says it's good to be alive and around what he values most in his life.

"It felt good to get back home to my boys," he said.