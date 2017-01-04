Wayne County assistant prosecutor arrested for drunk driving in second brush with law [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Bob Stevens Local News Wayne County assistant prosecutor arrested for drunk driving in second brush with law

- WEB UPDATE (1/5): Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Bob Stevens has been officially charged with drunk driving and suspended from his job.



An assistant Wayne County prosecutor finds himself on the wrong side of the law - again.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Bob Stevens was busted for drunk driving as he was driving down I-94 between Gratiot at 21 Mile in Chesterfield Township.

Macomb county deputies were on the lookout for his vehicle after witnesses claim he side-swiped a vehicle on the expressway.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office claims the assistant prosecutor refused a Breathalyzer - eventually providing a blood sample. He was arrested and posted bond.

But turns out this isn't the first time Stevens has been in trouble with the law. In 2014 Amy Lange was first to report Stevens' domestic violence arrest. His wife dialed 911 from their Macomb County driveway claiming Stevens, who is a CCW holder, had a gun and attacked her.

She clearly feared what he would do next as heard in 911 recordings from the incident.

"911 What is your emergency?"

Stevens' wife: "My husband just attacked me he's either on something or he's drunk."

Stevens' wife: "He's been getting progressively more and more violent and angry and he's drinking. He ripped the phone out of my hand and I went to pick it up and he pushed me down on the cement of the garage and started hitting me."

Stevens was suspended and eventually fired from the Wayne County Prosecutors Office. But eventually they brought him back.

This was where Stevens was working when he was busted again.

His wife, who has been divorced from Stevens, had no idea about his arrest.

FOX 2: "We wanted to talk to him."

"I didn't even know and don't have a comment," his wife said.

When FOX 2 went to Stevens' house for comment, he didn't even come to the door.

FOX 2 asked the Wayne County Prosecutors Office for comment and was told that it is aware of the situation but it would be premature to comment because so far no charges have been filed. They won't even say if Stevens has been suspended or not.

The Macomb County Prosecutors Office is handling the case and will make a decision once the results of the blood alcohol test come back.