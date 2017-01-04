Kmart announces 108 store closures, 10 in Michigan

Sears Holdings announced the closings of 108 Kmart stores nationwide including 10 in Michigan.

Stores set to close include locations in the metro Detroit area in Garden City, Plymouth, Roseville, Waterford and Westland. Other Michigan locations include Jackson, Adrian, Lansing, Muskegon and Acme Township.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as Jan. 6 at closing stores. Also set to close are 26 Sears stores, but none in Michigan.

A statement from Sears Holdings said:

"The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”

The entire Kmart closing list is below:

Kmart 29600 Ford Road Garden City MI

Kmart 3555 O'Neill Drive Jackson MI

Kmart 1396 South Main Street Adrian MI

Kmart 5400 S Cedar Street Lansing MI

Kmart 1501 E Apple Ave Muskegon MI

Kmart 40855 Ann Arbor Road Plymouth MI

Kmart 17580 Frazho Road Roseville MI

Kmart 3541 Highland Road Waterford MI

Kmart 165 Wayne Road Westland MI

Kmart 6455 US 31 N Acme Township MI