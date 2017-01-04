Video shows hit and run in progress outside Detroit bar Local News Video shows hit and run in progress outside Detroit bar Shocking video shows a hit and run in progress outside a Detroit bar.

The driver mowed down two men and narrowly missed a third. It all started with a brawl that started in a bar escalated outside, and those injured want justice.

"When I was on the ground, I thought I was dead, I thought I was about to die," said Jarrell Bell.

The hit and run early Wednesday morning that landed two young men in the hospital.

"When he hit me, if he didn't mean to, he should have checked on me, " Bell said. "Instead he kept going."

They were standing outside the Woodward cocktail bar on E. Millwauke Steet when two men say they were hit, then knocked unconscious, the video starts rolling when a third man, Khaliq Nash is seen jumping out of the way.

"I took the attention off of him so he could stop running him over, putting the attention on me," said Khaliq Nash. "So that's when I ran in a circle, and that's when he rammed into the car."

An event promoter at the bar says he watched the brawl quickly escalate.

"They bring their beef, their Facebook beef, to the bars," said Ray BB Calhoun, Woodward bar event promoter. "They want to fight and cut up at the club. It's not fair to the Woodward establishment. It's not fair to the staff."

Nash says it all started when he was bumped by the driver of the car who has had a problem with him in the past.

"Everybody's trying to make it seem like that we brought our problems to the Woodward," Nash said. "That's not the case, it was he had a problem with me, and he wanted to fight me."

Bell says he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"I had nothing to do with what was going on, I was just walking across the street," he said.

These men say their friend, the second man who hit, is also home from the hospital. But did not want to speak on camera.

Witnesses on the scene say there were two men inside the car that drove away, but they also say, police were not called to the scene.

A report has now been made, and police will be reviewing it