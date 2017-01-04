Skeletal remains found under house porch on east side Local News Skeletal remains found under house porch on east side

- Police are now confirming what was discovered under a porch on the east side - skeletal remains of a human

The gruesome find was made at a house on Beaconsfield Street near Berkshire and I-94 around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. A man renovating a newly purchased house discovered the skeleton under the porch.

Police are not sure of the gender or how long it's been there.

"It was a surprise because I haven't heard of anything happening around here," said Barbara Wright who lives next door.

Wright has lived next door to the house for more than 30 years.

FOX 2: "Do you have any idea who it could be?"

"No, no I don't," she said.

Other neighbors said the house used to be a drug den used by squatters. Wright says she's always kept a distance from whoever has lived there, calling it "pretty quiet."

The discovery comes less than a week after a mummified body was found on Detroit's east side.

An anthropologist from the University of Michigan is helping the Wayne County Medical examiner run tests on the severely decomposed remains that are estimated by police to have been abandoned in a car in a garage for at least a year.

If you recognize the home and know the history of the tenants here, give Detroit police a call at (313) 596-5200.