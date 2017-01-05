Amber Alert canceled after suspect turns self in, 1-year-old found safe

The father remains in custody at this time.

Posted:Jan 05 2017 04:07AM EST

Updated:Jan 05 2017 07:30AM EST

DETROIT (WJBK) - An Amber Alert that was issued in the middle of the night has been canceled for 1-year-old Zyairra Adams from Detroit.

The child was recovered unharmed, as Detroit police say her father, Tryice Adams, turned himself in at the Sixth Precinct at 2:50 a.m. Thursday.

Police say earlier on Thursday at 2:07 a.m. the father took the child from Zyairra's aunt's house. Adams, 32, allegedly fired at least one shot in the air before fleeing with the child in a gray Cadillac with another armed man.

The father remains in custody at this time. It's not known if police are looking for the other armed man who was in the car.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department immediately at (313) 596-5601.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this developing story.
 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories