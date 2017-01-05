Amber Alert canceled after suspect turns self in, 1-year-old found safe Local News Amber Alert canceled after suspect turns self in, 1-year-old found safe An Amber Alert has been canceled for missing 1-year-old Zyairra Adams from Detroit.

- An Amber Alert that was issued in the middle of the night has been canceled for 1-year-old Zyairra Adams from Detroit.

The child was recovered unharmed, as Detroit police say her father, Tryice Adams, turned himself in at the Sixth Precinct at 2:50 a.m. Thursday.

Police say earlier on Thursday at 2:07 a.m. the father took the child from Zyairra's aunt's house. Adams, 32, allegedly fired at least one shot in the air before fleeing with the child in a gray Cadillac with another armed man.

The father remains in custody at this time. It's not known if police are looking for the other armed man who was in the car.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department immediately at (313) 596-5601.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this developing story.

