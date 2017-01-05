Trey Songz ushered in and out of Wayne County courtroom for hearing before media taken inside Local News Trey Songz ushered in and out of Wayne County courtroom for hearing before media taken inside Singer Trey Songz avoided the cameras Thursday morning as he briefly faced a judge. He's charged with assaulting a police officer during an on-stage tirade last week at the Joe Louis Arena.

- Singer Trey Songz avoided the cameras Thursday morning as he briefly faced a judge. He's charged with assaulting a police officer during an on-stage tirade last week at the Joe Louis Arena.

His court hearing was scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., but took place earlier in the morning than expected.

FOX 2's Ryan Ermanni was among about a dozen media members waiting in the lobby of the courtroom Thursday to be taken to the courtroom for Songz's probable cause hearing. The group was ushered upstairs to the courtroom a little before 8:30, but when they got to the room they were informed that Songz's proceeding had already happened and that he was being escorted out of the building.

FOX 2 contacted the Wayne County Prosecutor's office and spoke with the court, but could not get an explanation or an answer as to why the media was not taken into the courtroom earlier. Ermanni says when the media walked into the courtroom, the judge shrugged it off and also did not offer an explanation.

Trey songz takes selfies with fans after being released from Detroit custody

A week ago, charges were filed against the 32-year-old singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson. His charges include one felony count of Assaulting a Police Officer Causing Injury, and one count of Aggravated Assault.

Songz was performing at Joe Louis Arena when he said he was told he had to end his show at a certain time or his microphone would be cut. According to video recorded by concert-goers, Songz then threatened to "go crazy" if that happened. You can see some of the video recorded at the concert in the video player above.

Police said he then began throwing microphones and anything else he could get his hands on, causing Detroit Police officers to enter the stage in an attempt to calm the situation.

Authorities say a person was hit in the head with an object that Songz threw, and that Songz hit a police sergeant in the head with his fist, causing the sergeant to get a concussion.

A second video posted by another fan shows the singer then throwing items and knocking over speakers as other people tried to get him under control.

Songz was placed under arrest initially for malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing arrest. The assault charges were added later in the day.

Trey Songz charged after tirade at Detroit's Joe Louis Arena

Songz has pleaded guilty to both charges, and he is currently out on bond. When he was released from custody last week he stopped and posed for selfies with a group of fans waiting outside the Detroit Detention Center, where another inmate told us he had been signing autographs and singing Christmas carols.

He's due in court again for a preliminary hearing on February 10.