Charges dismissed against 2 social workers in boy's death

- Felony charges have been dismissed against two Child Protective Services workers who had been charged in connection with a 3-year-old boy's death.

Kelly Williams, 47, and Elaina Brown, 24, had both been charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse and willful neglect of duty. The felony charges have been dismissed. The two still face a misdemeanor charge each of willful neglect of duty, and are due back in court next week.

Prosecutors called them "grossly negligent" and "reckless in performing their duty" of keeping 3-year-old Aaron Minor safe. The boy's decomposing body was found inside the family's apartment. His mother, Deanna Minor, was at a psychiatric hospital and had not been well for some time.

The Wayne County prosecutor alleged that in April of 2016, Brown received a referral from Deanna's mental health worker. Brown went to the home and determined there was not enough food in the house and alerted her supervisor - but failed to ever follow up. Aaron's body was discovered by a maintenance man in May of 2016. A police source has said the maintenance man smelled an odor coming from an apartment and he used his key to get inside.

On Thursday, the judge said at their court hearing that he believes the social workers were doing their job, and that since the medical examiner couldn't rule on a cause of death for the boy that the death couldn't be pinned on the social workers.

The boy's mother has been arrested and also faces murder and child abuse charges.