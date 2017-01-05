Video shows moments before man shot and killed while pumping gas in Detroit

WJBK - Police release surveillance video of two suspects in shooting of man at a Detroit gas station.

The Detroit Police Department has released surveillance video of two suspects wanted for shooting and killing a man who was pumping gas on the city's east side Thursday morning.

Just after midnight, police were called the area of Gratiot and Eastburn to a Marathon gas station where a 22-year-old man was shot and killed.

According to police, the man was killed during a confrontation at the gas pump. Police said the victim walked inside the station at the same time the two suspects exited. While he filled his gas tank, he was approached by the two.

A struggle ensued and the victim ran across Gratiot with the suspects chasing him. That's where he was shot and killed. Police said he was shot in the head.

The victim has been identified by family friends as 22-year-old Javon Perry. He was pumping gas in his white Cadillac when the shooting happened. The suspects drove off from the scene in a gold Buick.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.