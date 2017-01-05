Detroit ranked 9th in global destinations in 2017 by New York Times

The New York Times has labeled Detroit as one of its 52 places in the entire world to visit in 2017.

The Times put together the 52 places to visit for the year - one for each week. But this doesn't just cover the United States, North America, or even this hemisphere; these are the 52 places to visit in the entire world.

Detroit checks in on the list at number 9.

Detroit is the ultimate comeback and, according to the Times, now is the time for visitors to come in to visit the Motor City.

The Times cites the 2015 Unesco City of Design as well as the the new QLine, the Detroit Institute of Arts, and the Little Ceasar's Arena for the Red Wings and Pistons:

A comeback city set to make good on its promise.

Detroit's revitalization, after its 2013 bankruptcy filing, has long been building. In 2015, it was named a Unesco City of Design. But 2017 may be the year promise becomes reality. The new QLine streetcar is expected to open in April, connecting the central Woodward Avenue corridor some 3.3 miles between downtown and the revived New Center area. It passes through Midtown, home to the Detroit Institute of Arts, and the entertainment-focused District Detroit, where a stadium opening this fall will be shared by the Detroit Red Wings and, in a return from the suburbs, the Detroit Pistons. - ELAINE GLUSAC

The rest of the top ten are as follows:

1. Canada

2. Atacama Desert, Chile

3. Agra, India

4. Zermatt, Switzerland

5. Botswana

6. Dubrovnik, Croatia

7. Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

8. Tijuana, Mexico

10. Hamburg, Germany

Detroit beat out 49. Portland, Oregon, and the 51. South Bronx, New York, to make the list. Other U.S. cities include 12. Greenville, Sout Carolina, 23. Minneapolis, Minnesota, and 45. Birmingham, Alabama.

This list paints Detroit and Michigan in a much better light than Wednesday's list that ranked Michigan as the second most miserable winter in the country - behind only Minnesota.

