Macomb County declares state of emergency due to Fraser sink hole

Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel has declared a county state of emergency due to the major sewer break in Fraser, causing the large sink hole.



“This has been a major sewer situation and disruption of services,” said Executive Hackel. “Our Emergency Management team continues to receive requests for assistance from local residents and businesses who are in the affected area.”



Macomb County Emergency Management Director Vicki Wolber reports following a review of the sewer emergency, residents impacted and future risk, it has been determined that local and county resources continue to be utilized and needed. The impacted sewer services a large portion of Macomb County and includes approximately 150,000 homes and 500,000 residents.



“Each one of us can contribute to water conservation efforts that will, in turn, reduce the wastewater flowing into the damaged sewer,” said Executive Hackel.



Communities affected include the cities of Fraser, Sterling Heights, Utica and New Haven and Chesterfield, Shelby, Clinton, Harrison, Lenox, Washington, and Macomb townships, plus Selfridge Air National Guard Base.



The Macomb County Department of Public Works has established a phone line dedicated to answering any questions about the conservation initiative: (586) 493-6744.