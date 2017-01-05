Family of woman dumped in Highland Park parking deck says she's a victim of domestic abuse Local News Family of woman dumped in Highland Park parking deck says she's a victim of domestic abuse A 44-year-old mother and grandmother who was found beaten to death on Monday had a bright future ahead of her with a masters degree in electrical engineering within her grasp.

Treashell Spears is being remembered by her family as happy with her eyes on the future. She had been committed to leading a productive life and was going to graduate this year with that masters degree. Instead, she was found dead in an abandoned parking garage in Highland Park.

"To do her like that. To treat her like trash is horrible," her sister Fannetta Watson said. "We are all trying to understand what happened."

According to police, her body was found a couple of days after she was beaten to death and left in the abandoned parking structure. She was found by a couple of urban explorers.

Shortly after her death, a person of interest was taken into custody. According to family, that person is a longtime boyfriend of hers and he has a history of domestic abuse.

"If really needed to throw them hands and do something he could have brought them here versus taking it out on my sister the way he did."

According to Spears' sister, there were warning signs leading up to her death. Now, she's hoping to be the voice to help save other lives.

"You don't want this to happen to your family member. You don't want this to happen to your mother, your sister, your daughter, your father, your brother, I don't care who it is - domestic abuse ends badly," Fannetta said.

The family are also hoping to honor her the way she deserves but admit that they need help. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for a memorial. CLICK HERE to donate.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court on Friday at 2 p.m