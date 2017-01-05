Man on life support after being hit by Dearborn Heights police cruiser Local News Man on life support after being hit by Dearborn Heights police cruiser A grandfather who was on his way to work was hit by an oncoming vehicle on Monday night is on life support. That oncoming vehicle was a Dearborn Heights police cruiser and the family is still trying to figure out what happened.

Family members of 59-year-old Timothy Turner say he's clinging to life after the accident. His niece, Kellie Stuart, said he's still fighting for his life.

"Right now I'm numb. I can't believe this has happened," Stuart said. "Right now, the doctors are still running tests. He is on life-support, very very critical, and he is fighting for his life."

The accident happened at Van born and Pelham, where witnesses say a Dearborn Heights police cruiser traveling at a high rate of speed without emergency lights. That's when it t-boned a Lexus sedan driven by Turner. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The two officers in the cruiser were also treated at the hospital and released for what we're told were non-life threatening injuries.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation. Meanwhile, the family is taking action as well and have hired an attorney as they started 2017 without the smiles and laughter of a husband, father, grandfather, dedicated truck driver and military veteran.

"I just want everybody to love and kiss their loved ones. You never know. Tomorrow is not promised to us," Stuart said.

State police say it will still take some time before they determine who was at fault. They expect their investigation to take another two to four weeks.