Boy's cause of death unknown; felony dropped against social workers

- Felony charges thrown out against two social workers after the death of a little boy.

Prosecutors had argued the case workers failed in their duty to protect the 3-year old from danger. And after weeks of testimony, the judge disagreed.



He threw out the most serious charges. But the case isn't over, yet.

Elaina Brown and Kelly Williams hugged each other in court Thursday morning when they learned the judge decided to drop the felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and second degree child abuse against these two Wayne County social workers in the death of 3-year-old Aaron Minor.

"There may be more than one cause of death," Judge Kenneth King said. "It is not enough that the defendant's acts made it possible for the death to occur."

The child's decomposing body was found inside the apartment of his mother Deanna Minor, back in May, 2016 on Trumbull in Detroit. The mother had been at a psychiatric hospital and had not been well for some time.

"That's not to say this isn't a homicide," King said. "We don't know as it stands right now what happened to Aaron Minor."

The Wayne County Prosecutor's office alleges that in April of 2016, Elaina Brown received a referral from the mother's mental health worker.

Prosecutors say Brown went to the home and saw there was not enough food in the home and alerted the supervisor, Kelly Williams, but the two failed to follow up.

"Maybe that something happened to Aaron Minor and as a result of mom seeing what happened to Aaron Minor that may have sent her over the edge and led to her being in the hospital," King said. "Or she may have done something to Aaron Minor. The point is we just don't know."

Judge Kenneth King spoke candidly in court talking about the evidence, including the autopsy report.

"In the very first line, the very first sentence of that report, it is my opinion that the cause of death is unknown," King said.

We did not have any luck tracking down Brown for a comment, but here's what we got when we went to the supervisor's home.

"Yeah, she's not talking."

Michael Williams spoke on his wife's behalf.

"We're happy with the results the way everything turned out, we knew it always would," Williams said. "She feels pretty bad how she was treated.

FOX 2: "But she doesn't care to come out here and explain for herself?"

"No," Williams said. "The court took care of all of that."

Deanna Minor remains in custody facing murder and child abuse charges.

The prosecutor's office is reviewing the court's decision for a possible appeal regarding the felony counts. Both Williams and Brown still face a charge each of neglect of duty, are expected back in court next week for the misdemeanor charges.