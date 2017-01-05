Riverview man robbed with gun to his head, sketches suspect's face Local News Riverview man robbed with gun to his head, sketches suspect's face

- A contractor robbed in Riverview says a man with a gun approached him in a parking lot, stole his money and fled.

"I was taking out trash," Steve Burbank said. "I redo apartments.

It was 7:30 a.m. and Burbank was hard at work at the Pennbrook apartment complex near Toledo Road and Pennsylvania in Riverview.

"Someone came up behind me with a gun to my head and said give me your wallet and money," he said.

Burbank produced a sketch of the man who robbed Burbank. All he had on him according to police, was $35 which he took.

"And then he pushed me and told me to get out of here," Burbank said. "I went into the apartment and waited 10 or 15 minutes. It shook me up."

Burbank thought the man was going to take much more.

"I thought I was going to die when I felt the gun go to the back of my head," he said. "I was the one scared and freaking out. He seemed calm like it was an everyday situation for him.”

Burbank went inside the apartment, locked the door and called police.

He says police arrived in minutes, then provided investigators with a description that led to him drawing a suspect sketch.

He says he normally draws landscapes but this face is etched permanently in his mind.

"About 6-foot tall thin, maybe 165-170 pounds, medium complexion, he had a partial mustache and partial goatee underneath,” he said.

Burbank said he went to the media to make sure the suspect is caught and make sure he doesn't terrorize anyone else in the meantime.

"I'm glad it's over," he said. "I will help catch him and do what I can to help them catch him."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Riverview police at (734) 281-4222.