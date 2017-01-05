Macomb County declares state of emergency for Fraser sinkhole Local News Macomb County declares state of emergency for Fraser sinkhole

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel officially declared a state of emergency in the city of Fraser -- hoping to get state and federal relief.

Thursday night a closed door meeting was underway to discuss the issue. Damage estimates are at $100 million, according to city officials.

In a letter to Governor Snyder, Hackel says Macomb County is in a state of emergency because of the sink hole on 15 Mile in Fraser.

The declaration has to do with the size and scope of the sewer main repair, the 11 communities affected by this, and the instability of the ground.

FOX 2: "What is the possibility that the sinkhole could cause more damage in the county?"

At this point in time, I say it is minimal," said Vicki Wolber Macomb County Emergency Management. "Potential for sewer overflows into the Clinton River again, we could have about 150 thousand homes to be impacted by basement flooding."

"It's heartbreaking, I have three families in my city that have lost their homes," said Fraser Mayor Joe Nichols.

Under the law, the governor has seven days in which to respond to the State of Emergency declaration. If the governor says no, where could the money come from?

Nichols said he would support putting the question on the ballot and letting the residents decide.

Victims living on Eberline Dr. received financial support information at a closed door meeting Thursday night.

"One of the reasons the meeting was closed is because a lot of personal information will be discussed," Nichols said.

There will be an open meeting for all on January 9th. More to come.

"We will continue to be a voice for our residents and Frasier because we have to be," Nichols said. "But the county is stepping up."