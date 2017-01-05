Woman fatally hit by two vehicles while crossing Telegraph in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJBK) - A woman was fatally hit by two vehicles along Telegraph between Voorheis and Orchard Lake.
The victim, in her 50s, was crossing Telegraph at the time of the accident shortly before 7 p.m. in the southbound lane. Police say she was not using a crosswalk area when she was struck.
A Ford Fusion and Toyota Corolla both struck the woman, who police say is from Pontiac. Investigators say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
Police said the drivers of the vehicle that struck her stayed at the scene, which was cleared shortly after 10 p.m.