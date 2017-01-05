Detroit police identify 2 men wanted for fatal shooting of man outside Gratiot Marathon Local News Detroit police identify 2 men wanted for fatal shooting of man outside Gratiot Marathon

- Late Thursday night, Detroit police have released the identities of the two suspects - Derrick Quintin Everson, Jr. 23 and Kyrell Raymon Alonzo, 24, it is searching for in the murder of Javon Perry.



Both men are African-American with Everson described as 6 feet, one inch with brown eyes and brown hair and Alonzo, 6 feet 2 inches with brown eyes.



Perry, a young father lost his life in a senseless act of violence in Detroit and now a Facebook video is circulating that might implicate his killers.

The man in the Facebook video is said to have been posted online just minutes before Perry, a 22-year-old father, was gunned down, resembles one of the men wanted in connection with the crime.

Facebook user Yusuf Florido says he downloaded the video from a now deleted Facebook account Thursday afternoon. It's been shared roughly 3,000 times since then and has racked up nearly 90 thousand views.

Police say Perry was gunned down after an encounter with these two men. He walked into the Marathon gas station on Gratiot near Eastburn as they walked out.

The pair later approached, confronted and chased Perry before shooting him in the head.

Those close to perry remember him as a generous hard working young man devoted to his daughter.

His relatives declined on-camera interviews but his aunt provided this statement:



"My family is hurt by this sudden loss and my nephew was loved by all and a great father to his young daughter. we appreciate all of the condolences and out pouring of support from the community and just ask that you please keep our family in your prayers."

If you have any information about Everson or Alonzo, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit police at (313) 596-5200.