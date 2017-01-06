Police investigating how woman found on Detroit road died Local News Police investigating how woman found on Detroit road died Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the middle of a road on Detroit's west side.

- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the middle of a road on Detroit's west side.

Police were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at W Grand Boulevard and Linwood Street. Police aren't sure if the woman was a victim of a hit-and-run accident, or if she was pushed out of a car and left to die.

The woman has not yet been identified, but police tell us she's Hispanic and in her 30s.

Police believe a black sedan may be connected to her death. A pair of boots was also recovered at the scene.

If you know anything about what happened, you're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.