National Action Network calls for Pistons to drop Kid Rock as 'face of Detroit'

The Michigan National Action Network (NAN) is demanding that the Detroit Pistons immediately drop Kid Rock as the face of a Piston TV ad campaign touting the Pistons move to Detroit.

Sam Riddle, speaking on behalf of NAN, believes the Pistons should pick a representative who illustrates the image of Detroit, and someone who can relate to the everyday struggles in the City. Moreso, Kid Rock's history of using the Confederate Flag particularly bothers Riddle.

"[The team is] moving to Detroit, America's blackest city. You can't have a man being a frontman like Kid Rock with his history of the Confederate flag waving," Riddle argues.

The rockstar, who was born Robert Ritchie, has been recently honored by the NAACP but is known to have displayed the Confederate Flag in past concert tours. That fact sparked a big debate a few summers ago when civil rights activists in Detroit pressured General Motors to distance themselves from the rockstar. General Motors was sponsoring Ritchie's summer tour, which included nearly one dozen shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

The Confederate Flag was not displayed during that tour, and a source close with the musician told us he hasn't used the flag in his set in nearly five years.

Riddle suggests, instead, for the Pistons to maybe use Trick Trick, Big Sean or Anita Baker.

"If you're going to have an entertainer, have an entertainer who doesn't have a history of waving the Confederate Flag," he says. "Reflect the real Detroit, where 85 percent of the population is black."

NAN says they have demanded a meeting with Pistons executives to discuss their concerns.

FOX 2 has reached out to representatives for both the Pistons and for Kid Rock but have not yet received a comment.