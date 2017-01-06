Person of interest questioned in murder of man pumping gas in Detroit

Javon Perry, 22, was killed while pumping gas on Detroit's east side. Photo via family friend

Police said on Friday they are questioning a person of interest connected to the fatal shooting of a man at a Detroit gas station early Thursday.

According to police, the person of interest is not one of the two suspects who they announced they were searching for Thursday evening. Those two have been identified as Derrick Quintin Everson, Jr. 23 and Kyrell Raymon Alonzo, 24.

Police said those two men are responsible for shooting and killing Javon Perry.

Police have not released the name of the person of interest or how that person is connected to the murder.

Both men are African-American with Everson described as 6 feet, one inch with brown eyes and brown hair and Alonzo, 6 feet 2 inches with brown eyes.

Police say Perry was gunned down after an encounter with these two men. He walked into the Marathon gas station on Gratiot near Eastburn as they walked out.

The pair later approached, confronted and chased Perry before shooting him in the head.

If you have any information about Everson or Alonzo, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit police at (313) 596-5200.