Man charged with murder of woman found dumped in Highland Park parking deck

- Officials have released the identity of the man charged in the murder of a woman whose body was found in an abandoned Highland Park parking structure, as well as details surrounding her death.

Durico Moses, 46, has been charged with open murder for allegedly killing 44-year-old Treashell Spears.

According to officials, Moses' arraignment and a press conference from Highland Park officials including the mayor, police chief and a detective was held on Friday.

According to the Wayne County prosecutor's office, Moses and Spears met to shop at a store on Dec. 30.

They began to argue, and witnesses later reported they saw blood on Moses.

Family of woman dumped in Highland Park parking deck says she's a victim of domestic abuse

Spears' body was discovered in an abandoned parking garage in Highland Park around 3:30 p.m. on Monday by two people exploring the vacant structure.

Her family told FOX 2 that Moses was a longtime boyfriend with a history of domestic abuse, and that Spears' was a victim.

The victim's sister, Fannetta Watson, says there were warning signs leading up to Spears' death.

Person of interest in custody for Highland Park woman's murder knew her

"You don't want this to happen to your family member. You don't want this to happen to your mother, your sister, your daughter, your father, your brother, I don't care who it is - domestic abuse ends badly," she said.

Spears had been was going to graduate this year with a masters degree in electrical engineering.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for a memorial for their lost loved one, CLICK HERE to donate.