Snyder declares state of emergency in Macomb County

- Gov. Rick Snyder declared a state of emergency Friday for Macomb County due to a sewer line collapse and resulting sinkhole in Fraser.

"The terrible situation in Fraser has displaced families and caused a burden to those living in the area," Snyder said. "The state is committed to using all of its resources and working with local partners to ensure this community recovers and residents return to a sense of normalcy. I'd like to thank emergency responders and the many others who have been working hard to address this situation."

By declaring a state of emergency, Snyder has made available state resources in cooperation with local recovery efforts in the affected area.

By declaring a state of emergency, Snyder has made available state resources in cooperation with local recovery efforts in the affected area. The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts.

Due to the size and scope of the repair process, the population it serves, the instability of the ground for the sinkhole to spread and a currently obstructed sewer flow capacity, there is an imminent threat to cause widespread and severe damage to 11 communities and Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Over 200,000 homes and businesses and over 500,000 residents and their property could be impacted should the ground shift, the sinkhole expand or severe weather impact the area.