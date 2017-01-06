1 suspect charged, 2 more sought in Gratiot Marathon station murder Local News Suspect charged in fatal shooting outside Marathon station on Gratiot

- Joseph Lucas has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting of a man at a Detroit gas station.

Lucas is suspected of driving the suspects to and from the Marathon station, in the 15000 block of Gratiot on Jan. 5. Police are still searching for shooting suspects Derrick Quintin Everson, Jr. 23 and Kyrell Raymon Alonzo, 24.

The victim, Javon Perry, died from his gunshot wounds. Police say Perry, 24, was gunned down after an encounter with these two men. He walked into the Marathon gas station on Gratiot near Eastburn as they walked out.

The pair later approached, confronted and chased Perry before shooting him in the head.



Perry had a daughter and a second child on the way.

Lucas has been charged with First Degree Murder and Felony Firearm. Lucas is expected to be arraigned tomorrow in Romulus District Court at 11 a.m.