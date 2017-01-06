Detroit-area native was in Fort Lauderdale airport when shots started Local News Detroit-area native was in Fort Lauderdale airport when shots started A South Lyon native was in the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday afternoon when a man started shooting in the Delta Airlines baggage claim area.

Chris Mattina spoke with FOX 2 via phone on Friday. He said he had just arrived at the airport when he heard the gunfire and was told there was an active shooter.

"I was about 20 yards away from where one of the victim was shot," Chris said.

He also said that he was told all of the victims were hit in the head by gunshots.

Chris told FOX 2 that there were mulitple organizations there including the FBI and counter terrorism teams. He said he was sheltering in place behind a concrete barrier with other passengers.