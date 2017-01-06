Murder suspect boyfriend of woman found dead has long criminal history Local News Murder suspect boyfriend of woman found dead has long criminal history

- Charges are filed today in the murder of 44-year-old Treashell Spears.



Her body was found Monday in an abandoned parking garage in Highland Park and now her boyfriend, Durico Moses is accused of her murder.

The family of Treashell Spears is angry and distraught Spears' boyfriend Durico Moses in court Friday charged with her murder.

"You beat her like to a pulp," said Shauna Colin, who is engaged to Spears' son. "You beat her and dropped her like she was nothing, a piece of garbage."

"My sister was loved," said April Hill. "She was a person, she was a wonder, and she was a strong black woman."

"She was little but she was like a little piece of iron, no one could break her down," Colin said. "I wouldn't step to her. And she was 4-11, 110 pounds."

Spears was found beaten to death. Moses has a lengthy criminal record dating back 20 years found guilty of several crimes, including felonious assault and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.

And now charged with murder.

Judge: "Do you understand your rights?"

"I guess," Moses said.

Judge: "Do you want an attorney?"

"Yes," he said.

Judge: "You will be remanded to the Wayne County jail without bail."

"She didn't deserve this," Colin said. "No woman deserved this, no woman."

Police are not releasing details about the murder but the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says Moses and Spears were going to go shopping when they got into an argument. Police did say they arrested Moses in an area hospital.

"The community actually brought us into the direction that led to an arrest in such a quick manner," said Det. Brian Menge of Highland Park police.

"What do I tell my babies," Colin said. "Grandma is not coming back. That's all they know. How do you tell a 3- and a 5-year-old that they will never see their grandmother again."

