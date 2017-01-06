Detroit flights delayed, security increased at Metro Airport after Ft. Lauderdale rampage Local News Detroit flights delayed, security increased after Fort Lauderdale rampage

Several flights flying from Detroit to Fort Lauderdale have been delayed as the airport in south Florida was shut down during a shooting that ended with five people dead eight others injured.

The shooting began just before 1 p.m. in the Delta Airlines baggage claim area. Video posted on social media showed several victims on the floor next to baggage carousels, badly injured and bleeding. Some bystanders were tending to the wounded, while others wandered around, seemingly bewildered.

Chip LaMarca, a Broward County commissioner, told The Associated Press that the shooter had pulled the gun out of a checked bag, loaded in a bathroom, and started shooting. He cited the Broward sheriff's office, adding that the shooter had been a passenger on a Canadian flight.

The gunman was arrested by a Broward County deputy at the airport.

At airports across the country, flyers were on edge as they prepared to fly - that includes Detroit.

The best advice from the airport for all flyers is to check ahead with your airline. Some flights have been delayed and even canceled and an increased security presence was obvious at the airport as well.

Sofia Thomas is originally from Fort Lauderdale and now lives in England. She had just landed in Detroit before she continues on back home to England when the Fort Lauderdale airport was shut down.

"It's really chilling, florida is where my mom is from," Thomas said. "It's the place where you've grown up, to think that there was a shooting at your local airport is quite scary"

Her brother was also supposed to leave from Fort Lauderdale this afternoon. His flight has been delayed but he was not injured in the rampage.

Flyers - CLICK HERE to track flights before you go to the airport.