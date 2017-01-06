DPD: kidnappers arrested after drug deal using counterfeit cash goes bad Local News DPD: kidnappers arrested after drug deal using counterfeit cash goes bad It has all the makings of a TV drama.

Drugs, counterfeit cash, a kidnapping and a ransom demand - but the real-life scenario all happened on Detroit's east side.

Three alleged kidnappers caught and their alleged victim safe Friday morning as Detroit Police Chief James Craig thanked the city's men and women in blue.

"We're talking about a situation that could've turned violent very quickly," Craig said.

Detroit police say a few days ago a man purchasing narcotics from a dealer and tricked him using counterfeit money.

That drug dealer soon realized it and a few days later he and two friends spotted that man smoking marijuana with a friend. That man, seeing the drug dealer and his buddies pull up, ran away. But his friend was pulled into their car at gunpoint on the city's east side.

Then the trio tried to negotiate a ransom with the victim's family to pay the other man's debt for the counterfeit scam and arranged a drop off for the cash - not knowing that Detroit police were waiting.



"Criminals beware," Craig said. "We're diligent. Our folks are relentless when it comes to follow-up."

Detroit police say the family never left to go deliver that ransom, but the kidnappers did and were quickly pulled over by the DPD's Special Response Team near Van Dyke and Harper.

Police arrested the alleged drug dealer and his two friends, recovering several weapons including a handgun Friday morning.

"Our SRT unit did a phenomenal job as well as our uniformed resources that assisted during that arrest."

The three men expected to be arraigned within the next few days -- on some serious charges including kidnapping - a possible life sentence.

"They were tactical and considered the safety of the community," Craig said. "And those suspects were taken into custody without incident."