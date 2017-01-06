Car, truck and utility vehicle of year to be announced at 2017 NAIAS Local News Car, truck and utility vehicle of year to be announced at 2017 NAIAS

The "press preview days" for the 2017 North American International Auto Show kicks off at Cobo Center Monday.

The show traditionally opens with the award for the car and truck of the year. This time they're also also adding "Utility vehicle of the year."

In the car category, Chevrolet is the only domestic car maker nominated with the Bolt EV. The battery powered vehicle has a range of 238 miles.

It is competing with they Hyundai Genesis G-90, the full size four door Volvo S 90.

In the truck category The 2017 Ford F-Series Superduty boasts an alumium body and is up against Honda's second generation Ridgeline and the Nissan Titan.

For the first time this year, there will be the utility vehicle of the year.

Candidates are Fiat-Chrysler's Pacifica, which is the first hybrid minivan. It is competing with Jaguar's F-Pace, a luxury SUV and Mazda's crossover the CX-9.

The winners will be announced at 9 a.m. Monday. FOX 2 will be there when the winners are announced as well as for all the unveilings all week long.